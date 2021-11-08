Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $88.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

