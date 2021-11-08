ESBC Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.47 million and $78,814.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

