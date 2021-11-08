Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 514.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,291.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.