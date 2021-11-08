Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,657 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $337.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.87 and a 12-month high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

