Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.