Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $65,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $134.83 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

