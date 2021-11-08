Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $93,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $348.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $310.09 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

