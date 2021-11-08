Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 86,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,390 shares of company stock valued at $534,911. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

