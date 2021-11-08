Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

