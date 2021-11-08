Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.60. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 1,225 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

