Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Decreased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $83.24. 1,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

