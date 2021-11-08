EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $607.03 million for the quarter.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

