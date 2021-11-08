EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. UBS Group AG raised its position in EVO Payments by 15,810.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EVO Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

