Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

