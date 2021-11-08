Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
