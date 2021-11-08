Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.61.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

