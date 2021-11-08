Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.61.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

