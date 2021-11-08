Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,584,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $256,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

