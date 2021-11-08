Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 35.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

EXC stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

