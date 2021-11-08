Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $180.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Shares of EXPE traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

