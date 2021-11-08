Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

XOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.92. 360,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

