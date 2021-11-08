Falconswap Price Tops $0.0660 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $145,463.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

