FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:FBK opened at $47.44 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

