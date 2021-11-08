Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSS opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.