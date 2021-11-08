Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FSS opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
