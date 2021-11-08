Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 3,219 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $142.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

