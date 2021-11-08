Federated Hermes Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,072 shares of company stock worth $28,118,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $264.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.00. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.