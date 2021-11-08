Federated Hermes Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

