Federated Hermes Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,737,848. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average is $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

