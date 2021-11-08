Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 269,513 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

