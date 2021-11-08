Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,912 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

