Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.73

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.73 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

