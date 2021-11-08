Ferrari’s (RACE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.09.

RACE opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $266.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

