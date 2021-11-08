Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.