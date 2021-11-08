Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FSV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($3.99). 248,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,673. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a one year low of GBX 188.70 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £957.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.38.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

