Financial Analysis: GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) & Its Competitors

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million 0.00 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $231.80 million -1.50

GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 660 3086 3303 119 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 1.22%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -363.45% -100.98% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 33.88% 34.52% 13.69%

Risk and Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises competitors beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

