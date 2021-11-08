First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $851.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,776. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $509.39 and a one year high of $915.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $855.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 36.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

