First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

