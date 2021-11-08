First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.57. 5,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,709. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

