First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Coty worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Coty stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

