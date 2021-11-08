First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.20 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.