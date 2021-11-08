First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Lemonade stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

