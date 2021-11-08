First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $206.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.62 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

