First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,346 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,667,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Stryker by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

