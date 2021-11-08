First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.97

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.97 and last traded at $137.97, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,764,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,503,000 after buying an additional 64,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 151,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $16,922,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.