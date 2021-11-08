Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Five9 stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.25. 2,368,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.19.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

