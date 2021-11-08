Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,150. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -206.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

