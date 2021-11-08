Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of FND opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,705 shares of company stock valued at $36,002,897. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

