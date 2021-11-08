Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.