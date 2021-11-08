Fmr LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 280.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH opened at $148.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

