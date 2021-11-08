Fmr LLC Buys New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.68 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.