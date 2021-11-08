Fmr LLC Has $42,000 Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in City were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

